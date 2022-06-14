‘Skip your tea’: The government urges citizens to reduce their ‘tea consumption’!

Pakistan is in the midst of an economic disaster, and the administration has no clue how to save the country’s economy. On Tuesday, the Pakistani government’s desperation and annoyance were on display as a Federal Minister advised residents to reduce their tea consumption in order to rescue the country’s economy, which is on the edge of collapsing.

In an attempt to rescue the economy, Ahsan Iqbal announced during a press conference, ‘I shall urge the public to decrease one cup of tea.’ Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Incentives in Pakistan. Pakistan is on the verge of a big disaster. There had been a long-running political crisis due to terrorism, followed by a prolonged economic crisis in which even their close friend China had failed to help.

The country, however, is currently experiencing severe economic depression. Pakistan’s new administration is trying to satisfy the International Monetary Fund’s bailout conditions by repaying $6.4 billion in debt over the next three years. Pakistan has requested a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 22 times in the past. True reform measures, on the other hand, have been missing, which is why they keep returning.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are fast dwindling. They’ve plummeted by half in less than a year. On social media, Pakistani netizens make fun of the Pakistani minister. The video of a Pakistani minister’s request to restrict tea drinking quickly went viral, and as predicted, netizens mocked him and the ruling government.