Skoda launches new ‘Non-Sunroof’ variant of Kushaq: Know the price

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda has launched a new non-sunroof style variant of its compact SUV, Kushaq. It is priced at Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new variant is is about Rs 20,000 affordable than the regular Kushaq Style.

The new Style NSR is only available with the 1.0 TSI engine and a manual gearbox. The variant lacks the option of the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It features 8.0-inch touchscreen, six airbags, key-less entry and go, leatherette upholstery, auto climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.

But the new model misses out on features like an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and smaller 15-inch spare wheel.