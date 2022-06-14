The city of Mumbai is sinking into the sea; Report

A report published in a scholarly publication has raised concerns in the Indian metropolis of Mumbai. According to the findings, the coastal city is sinking into the water. And, while the rate of 2 mm per year may appear low, the research recommends that immediate corrective action be made to avert future floods.

The work was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. It said that Mumbai’s sinking was caused by a process known as land subsidence. The study, titled Subsidence in Coastal Cities Throughout the World Observed by InSAR, was conducted by researchers at the University of Rhode Island. It investigated ground subsidence in 99 different countries throughout the world.

It discovered that Tianjin, China, was the world’s fastest sinking metropolis. The city is sinking at a pace of 5 centimetres every year. The downward, vertical movement of the ground is referred to as land subsidence. Land sinking is irrevocable and permanent. This is why it is vital to avoid it rather than try to mitigate it later. According to the report, Tianjin is the world’s fastest sinking metropolis. These are the cities that come next on the list. Semarang (3.96cm/yr) and Jakarta (3.44cm/yr) in Indonesia, Shanghai (2.94cm/yr) in China, and Ho Chi Minh (2.81mm/yr) and Hanoi (2.44cm/yr) in Vietnam.