Vat Purnima 2022: Importance, 5 Vat Savitri Vrat Bhog Recipes

The vrat is named after the Hindu Goddess Savitri, who, according to legend, through her devotion and perseverance, returned her husband’s life from the God of Death – Yamaraj. The Vat Savitri Vrat falls on June 14, 2022 this year (Tuesday).

On June 13, 2022, Purnima Tithi begins at 09:02 PM.

Purnima Tithi ends on June 14, 2022 at 05:21 PM.

Vat Savitri Vrat’s Significance And Rituals:

As previously stated, the festival celebrates Goddess Savitri’s devotion in reclaiming her husband Satyavan’s life from Yamaraj. Married women conduct a ritualistic fast, put on new clothes and jewellery, and perform puja on this day. They also listen to the famous story of Savitri and Satyavan while tying a ceremonial sacred thread around a banyan tree. For the unfamiliar, ‘vat’ alludes to the banyan tree, which plays a significant role in the rite. Goddess Savitri is said to have revived her husband under a Banyan tree.

Bhog (or Prasad) is also made using rice, pulses, seasonal fruits, and other ingredients by devotees. Women receive blessings from their husbands after the puja and break their fast with Prasad.

Vat Purnima 2022: 5 Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Bhog Recipes: Sweet Potatoe Chaat

Every puja is followed by a lavish feast. And what kind of feast would be complete without some chaat?! Sweet potato, black pepper, amchoor powder, lemon juice, and sendha namak are used in this sweet potato chaat recipe.

Kuttu Dahi Bhalla:

Dahi bhalla is one of our favourite recipes. Aren’t we? Dahi bhalla is made with soft bhalla that is dipped in spiced dahi and topped with sev. Here’s a recipe for vrat-friendly dahi bhalla made with kuttu aata and sendha namak.

Navratan Pulao:

Navratan Pulao is a delicious pulao made with long grain basmati rice, fresh vegetables, and dried fruits that is both delicious and appealing. This dish is perfect for a special occasion.

Aloo Ki Kadhi:

To go with your vrat meal, try this vrat wali aloo kadhi recipe. It’s a nutritious vrat dinner with stewed potatoes dipped in buckwheat and curd mixed kadhi and served with samak chawal.

Payasam:

Payasam: Whether you call it kheer, payesh, or payasam, no Indian celebration is complete without this sweet treat. It is traditionally provided as prasadam in a number of temples. To create payasam, all you need is milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits, and it just takes a few minutes.