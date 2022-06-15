An eerie day in Kerala’s battlefield ; DYFI ransacks KPCC HQ, DCC offices after in-flight ruckus in CM’s plane

The Youth Congress activists were demonstrating against the CM following the disclosure by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, who claimed the CM and his family were involved in the affair. Congress has declared Tuesday a black day in the state. Congress workers who participated in a protest march along the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch defaced a CPM banner in retaliation. Following this, the campaigners, including women, were lathi-charged.

DYFI activists conducted a rally, smashed Congress flex boards, and staged a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat. Shiju Khan, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, claimed the Congress was going too far and cautioned people protesting against the CM to be cautious. ‘ If we decide to act, V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran would have a difficult time leaving their homes. The Youth Congress is too little to frighten the DYFI. The opposition leader will not be allowed to enter Parliament on his own’, Shiju said. The mayor of Thiruvananthapuram also joined the DYFI protest.