An eerie day in Kerala’s battlefield ; DYFI ransacks KPCC HQ, DCC offices after in-flight ruckus in CM’s plane

Thiruvananthapuram: Following an incident in which two Youth Congress workers raised protest slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight, CPM activists unleashed vandalism in the state, ransacking the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and several Congress district committee offices.
While senior Congress politician and former defence minister A K Antony was there, the KPCC offices in the capital and a car parked outside the office were vandalised and flex boards were broken. Antony demanded an explanation for the event from the chief minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, calling it an attack that should never have happened. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan set the tone for the assaults by comparing the in-flight commotion to a terrorist form of protest.
Post Your Comments