An eerie day in Kerala’s battlefield ; DYFI ransacks KPCC HQ, DCC offices after in-flight ruckus in CM’s plane

Jun 15, 2022, 09:37 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Following an incident in which two Youth Congress workers raised protest slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight, CPM activists unleashed vandalism in the state, ransacking the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and several Congress district committee offices.

While senior Congress politician and former defence minister A K Antony was there, the KPCC offices in the capital and a car parked outside the office were vandalised and flex boards were broken. Antony demanded an explanation for the event from the chief minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, calling it an attack that should never have happened. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan set the tone for the assaults by comparing the in-flight commotion to a terrorist form of protest.

The Youth Congress activists were demonstrating against the CM following the disclosure by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, who claimed the CM and his family were involved in the affair. Congress has declared Tuesday a black day in the state. Congress workers who participated in a protest march along the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch defaced a CPM banner in retaliation. Following this, the campaigners, including women, were lathi-charged.
DYFI activists conducted a rally, smashed Congress flex boards, and staged a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat. Shiju Khan, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, claimed the Congress was going too far and cautioned people protesting against the CM to be cautious. ‘ If we decide to act, V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran would have a difficult time leaving their homes. The Youth Congress is too little to frighten the DYFI. The opposition leader will not be allowed to enter Parliament on his own’, Shiju said. The mayor of Thiruvananthapuram also joined the DYFI protest.

Kasaragod’s violence;
Around 7.30 p.m. on Monday, DYFI workers demolished the District Congress Committee office in Neeleswaram, Kasaragod. They broke into the office and damaged all of the furniture. The unit president and a member were both present in the office at the time of the attack.

Idukki DCC president hurt;
C P Mathew, head of the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC), was hurt after CPM supporters assaulted the car in which he was travelling. Mathew is now receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

Pathanamthitta CPM activists brawl with cops;
On Monday, CPM employees vandalised the Congress’ Adoor office, and a local leader was assaulted. Protesters clashed with police officers who attempted to halt the attack.

DYFI and Youth Congress activists clash;
Many Youth Congress and DYFI members were injured as their cadres battled in Kannur’s Iritty. According to party sources, stones were also thrown at the Kannur District Congress Committee headquarters late Monday night.

