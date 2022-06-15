Arrested accused in Salman Khan threat case gives false info, takes Mumbai Police for a ride

Sourabh Mahakal, an accused arrested in connection with a threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, took the Mumbai Police for a trip. During questioning, the accused supplied false information and fed them fake details. Three people, according to Mahakal, went to Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand to present a threat letter to Salman Khan. When the police checked this information, they found that these three people were in jail at the time and thus could not have delivered the warning letter.

These three men, according to the accused, were from Rajasthan and worked in a factory in Palghar, and had travelled to Mumbai to deliver the letter. When the police arrived at the Palghar factory, they found that the men were not employed there. The police also discovered that the three men Mahakal said were behind the threat letter had been arrested for looting a jewellery shop in Sirohi, Rajasthan, prior to the incident (June 5). They are still jailed.

Following these revelations, police have stated that they do not believe Mahakal’s further information. Last Last week, the Pune crime branch arrested Sourabh Mahakal. Mahakal was questioned by a Mumbai crime branch team in the Salman Khan threat case. Mahakal is also one of the accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.