CBI arrests HP HC acting Chief Justice’s daughter in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Kalyani Singh, the daughter of Justice Sabina Singh, the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, in Chandigarh over six years ago.

According to officials, the CBI found documentary evidence that indicates that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were close and that their romantic relationship had soured during the investigation.

On September 20, 2015, Sippy was shot and killed in a park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27. Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend and the judge’s daughter, had been accused by his family of being involved in the murder. The family attributed the murder on the refusal of a marriage proposal.

On the request of the Chandigarh administration, the central agency filed the first information report (FIR) in the killing of Sidhu, who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016. According to sources, the central agency called Kalyani Singh for questioning, where she was found to be evasive in her responses, causing her arrest.