Coal theft case; CBI summons TMC MLA Saokat Molla for questioning

Officials said on Wednesday that the CBI has called Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for questioning in a case of alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal. Molla, an MLA from the Canning Purba constituency, was summoned by the CBI on Wednesday to answer questions about alleged theft and payments made in connection with it, they claimed.

In connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam, a team from the central investigating agency interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife at their home for almost seven hours on Tuesday. The CBI had questioned her for the second time in connection with the case. In February 2021, she was interrogated for the first time.

The Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas are the subject of a multi-crore coal theft scheme. In November 2020, the CBI filed a FIR against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai, and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee, the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket.