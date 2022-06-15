Forged document case; BJP MLC Pravin Darekar files plea in Bombay HC against registrar’s order

Pravin Darekar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), has moved to the Bombay High Court against an order issued by a cooperative registrar in a fake document case on January 3. Darekar was declared ineligible to join the labourers’ co-operative society because he was not a worker.

Darekar claims that the impugned order was issued without providing him with a reasonable opportunity to be heard. As a result, it is bad in law and is likely to be quashed and set aside for a variety of reasons, including a violation of natural justice principles.

Darekar’s High Court claim was that he was admitted as a member of the Pratidnya Labour Co-Operative Society in 1997 and had received a show cause notice from the Jt Registrar Co-op Societies in 2021. He said that despite his lawyer’s request for a week’s notice on December 29, the divisional joint registrar issued an order against him on January 3, 2022.