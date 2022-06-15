From today, Punjab Roadways to begin direct bus service to Delhi airport.

After nearly three years, Punjab Roadways is expected to resume direct bus service to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. Two buses will be set off by the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi from the bus stand.

The Delhi Chief Minister, the Delhi Transport Minister, and other officials will arrive in a chartered plane at Adampur Airport, while CM Bhagwant Mann and his team will arrive in a chopper. Hoardings on the service’s launch have been placed along the Adampur-Jalandhar stretch ahead of the visit.

Both CMs will arrive at the Jalandhar bus stand past noon. The Roadways last ran buses in December 2018, when they were impounded by Delhi transport authorities for allegedly failing to present a copy of the Roadways’ agreement with the Delhi Airport Parking Authority, which permits buses to enter the airport.