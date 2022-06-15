Government to encourage to hoist Tricolor at homes as part of ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign.

On August 15, the central government will launch the ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign, in which citizens will be encouraged to hoist the national flag over their homes on Independence Day. The initiative will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), which marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

According to reports, the ministry has urged citizens to raise the Tricolor at their homes, institutions, and establishments, as well as sing the National Anthem with their family on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day. The Logbagh mobile app will also provide technical assistance to common citizens, enabling them to download and play the National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on their phones.

Arrangements are being made to hoist the Tricolor at nearly 2,000 ASI protected monuments across the country, according to Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will also be enlisted to encourage people living near protected sites to join in the campaign in big numbers. For the campaign, the government has decided not to provide flags. Instead, people are expected to buy flags on their own to show their pride.

Residents of nearby villages and towns will also be invited to take part in the major flag raising at 2,000 monuments, according to officials with the Archaeological Survey of India.