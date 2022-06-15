Kerala CM sought favour from Sharjah ruler for daughter Veena ; Swapna’s statement reveals!

Certain facets of Swapna Suresh’s sworn declaration, delivered as one of the primary suspects in the gold smuggling incident, have finally been made public. The leaked documents imply significant abuse of authority and go into detail about the chief minister’s and his family’s involvement in the gold smuggling case. A significant accusation is that kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked Sharjah ruler Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for help in establishing his daughter Veena’s IT firm in Sharjah. Swapna said that the favor was requested during the Sharjah sovereign’s September 2017 visit to Kerala.
The proposition is said to have been made at a closed-door meeting between the Chief Minister and the Sharjah monarch at the Chief Minister’s official house, Cliff House. Nalini Netto and M Sivasankar, top IAS officers in the Chief Minister’s office, were also there. Swapna claims that the Chief Minister’s wife, Kamala Vijayan, discussed her daughter launching an IT firm in Sharjah with the Sharjah ruler’s wife. According to reports, the Sharjah monarch as opposed to the initiative, therefore it did not yield fruit.
