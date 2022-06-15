DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peopleGulfInternationalPoliticsCrime

Kerala CM sought favour from Sharjah ruler for daughter Veena ; Swapna’s statement reveals!

Certain facets of Swapna Suresh’s sworn declaration, delivered as one of the primary suspects in the gold smuggling incident, have finally been made public. The leaked documents imply significant abuse of authority and go into detail about the chief minister’s and his family’s involvement in the gold smuggling case. A significant accusation is that kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked Sharjah ruler Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for help in establishing his daughter Veena’s IT firm in Sharjah. Swapna said that the favor was requested during the Sharjah sovereign’s September 2017 visit to Kerala.

The proposition is said to have been made at a closed-door meeting between the Chief Minister and the Sharjah monarch at the Chief Minister’s official house, Cliff House. Nalini Netto and M Sivasankar, top IAS officers in the Chief Minister’s office, were also there. Swapna claims that the Chief Minister’s wife, Kamala Vijayan, discussed her daughter launching an IT firm in Sharjah with the Sharjah ruler’s wife. According to reports, the Sharjah monarch as opposed to the initiative, therefore it did not yield fruit.

Swapna further claims that these accusations were presented to central investigative agencies in 2021. Swapna claims that the National Investigating Agency already has proof that gold was smuggled into the Chief Minister’s official mansion in ‘heavy’ biriyani containers from the UAE Consulate General’s house (NIA). She said that the NIA already had her conversations with Sivasankar on the biriyani boats. This is not the first time the Chief Minister’s daughter has been embroiled in political squabbles.

Right after the Sprinklr scandal broke in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak in April 2020, the late Congress MLA P T Thomas claimed that Veena Vijayan’s Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. had ties to the US-based Sprinklr. Thomas said that Exalogic’s website has been down since the connection was formed. Marxist ideologue Berlin Kunhanandan made similar charges about Pinarayi Vijayan’s outreach for his daughter in 2011. Berlin was once considered a close ally of V S Achuthanandan, but as recently as 2021, Berlin stated a wish to apologize to Pinarayi.

In an article he wrote for a leading vernacular in 2011, Berlin stated that Pinarayi Vijayan had asked him to contact M Krishnan Nair, the founder of Leela hotels and a Kannur native, and arrange an engineering seat for his daughter Veena because she did not have the necessary marks to qualify for a seat in the merit quota.

