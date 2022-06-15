Kerala CM sought favour from Sharjah ruler for daughter Veena ; Swapna’s statement reveals!

Swapna further claims that these accusations were presented to central investigative agencies in 2021. Swapna claims that the National Investigating Agency already has proof that gold was smuggled into the Chief Minister’s official mansion in ‘heavy’ biriyani containers from the UAE Consulate General’s house (NIA). She said that the NIA already had her conversations with Sivasankar on the biriyani boats. This is not the first time the Chief Minister’s daughter has been embroiled in political squabbles.

Right after the Sprinklr scandal broke in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak in April 2020, the late Congress MLA P T Thomas claimed that Veena Vijayan’s Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. had ties to the US-based Sprinklr. Thomas said that Exalogic’s website has been down since the connection was formed. Marxist ideologue Berlin Kunhanandan made similar charges about Pinarayi Vijayan’s outreach for his daughter in 2011. Berlin was once considered a close ally of V S Achuthanandan, but as recently as 2021, Berlin stated a wish to apologize to Pinarayi.

In an article he wrote for a leading vernacular in 2011, Berlin stated that Pinarayi Vijayan had asked him to contact M Krishnan Nair, the founder of Leela hotels and a Kannur native, and arrange an engineering seat for his daughter Veena because she did not have the necessary marks to qualify for a seat in the merit quota.