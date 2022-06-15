Met Swapna at Cliff House for official purposes: CM’s office clarifies with video

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office on Wednesday clarified that he never denied meeting Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in diplomatic gold smuggling case, at his office. Swapna has been to Cliff House, the CM’s official residence, for official purposes in the past, the Chief Minister’s Office informed.

The CMO also released a video of the Kerala CM from a press conference October 13, 2020 wherein he states that he has met the accused with the UAE Consulate General. ‘Swapna was the Secretary of the UAE Consulate General. She has visited the office whenever he visited the office,’ the CM says in response to a query in the video.

Swapna Suresh had said that she would expose Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘lie’ for claiming that he doesn’t know her. Swapna had alleged the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, two of his family members, former minister K T Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, and some top bureaucrats ‘in anti-national activities in UAE Consulate including gold smuggling’.