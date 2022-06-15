Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra breaks his own national record

Neeraj Chopra set a new and spectacular national record on Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.03 metres, breaking his own previous mark of 87.58 metres, which had helped him earn the coveted and historic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics the previous year.

Neeraj competed in this event for the first time in ten months, and on his second attempt, he threw 89.30 metres. His first throw went 86.92 metres, but his third, fourth, and fifth shots were all disqualified. He finished with a throw that measured 85.85 metres.

Following Oliver Helander of Finland, who claimed the top spot on the podium with a throw of 89.93 metres, Neeraj finished his first international competition since the Olympics in second place.

The reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, the silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the gold medalist Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago competed in the men’s javelin throw competition in Turku, which had a total of ten athletes.

Additionally, Neeraj is the lone Indian competitor in the Paavo Nurmi Games. He will be going into the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games next month after his national record-breaking throw. Neeraj will compete in the Kuortane Games in Finland after Turku before travelling to Sweden for the Stockholm Diamond League leg.