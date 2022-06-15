Republican candidate who voted for impeachment of Trump ousted in South Carolina

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riot in the United States Capitol, lost his re-election attempt in South Carolina on Tuesday, while a second Republican member targeted by the former president won.

Russell Fry, a Trump-backed challenger, easily defeated Rice, a five-term incumbent who became a prominent target in Trump’s midterm retribution campaign against perceived political foes.

Rice was one of ten Republicans in Congress who voted for Trump’s impeachment and is now the first of that group to lose re-election. Others choose not to run.

‘The voters have spoken, and Tom Rice is returning home,’ Fry, a state representative, told fans in the heavily Republican area where he is anticipated to win the general election in November. ‘Today, Donald Trump was victorious.’

According to Edison Research, Jim Marchant, who wrongly says the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, won the Republican primary race for Nevada secretary of state.

Marchant, a former state legislator, stood out among 2020 election sceptics running for office around the country by asserting that elections had been rigged for decades and advocating that electronic voting machines should be replaced with paper ballots. He had also blamed election fraud for his own 2020 U.S. House loss to Democratic Representative Steven Horsford.

According to Edison Research, in another South Carolina district, freshman U.S. Representative Nancy Mace defeated Trump-backed opponent Katie Arrington.