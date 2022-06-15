The significance and history of World Wind Day 2022; Read on…

Every year on June 15, the world observes World Wind Day. The day’s goal is to raise awareness about wind energy and the various ways it reshapes our energy systems and contributes to making the world a better place.

History;

The day was designated as ‘Wind Day’ for the first time in 2007. Later that year, the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) renamed it World Wind Day. The goal was to raise public awareness of wind energy and its benefits through a variety of events. Various events have been held in the past to raise awareness about wind energy and its role in general growth.

What is Wind Energy?

Wind power, often known as wind energy, is the process of using wind to create electricity or mechanical energy. Wind turbines convert the kinetic energy of the wind into mechanical power. This mechanical power may be utilised to do things like crush grain or pump water, or it can be transformed into electricity by a generator.

Significance;

World Wind Day not only emphasises the importance of wind energy, but it also plays an important role in a country’s economic growth by producing various employment, particularly in the power industry. As a result, economic expansion leads to the creation of additional jobs. With global warming becoming a global danger, it is more crucial than ever to use energy resources wisely, such as wind. Wind energy is one of the most widely utilised energy sources. On World Wind Day, companies and communities all around the world host a range of events ranging from turbine demonstrations to educational seminars and field excursions to wind farms.