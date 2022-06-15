TN minister says, ‘Cellphones will be confiscated if students bring them to class’

Anbil Mahesh, the Tamil Nadu education minister, said that a circular has already been issued banning students from bringing cell phones to class. The minister stated that if students bring cell phones, they will be confiscated and not returned. Before beginning classes, students will go through ways to refresh their minds once school starts. Students had collected several distractions, according to the minister, because they had been studying online for two years.

‘As I’ve said already, cellphones shall not be permitted and suppose a student brings them inside the classroom, it will be confiscated and not returned,’ Anbil Mahesh said. ‘Students of Class 11 and 12 would undergo mind refreshment classes taken by NGO volunteers. Police officers will also explain the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),’ he added.