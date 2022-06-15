Ukraine, which has suffered significant losses, requires anti-missile defenses, says Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in their combat against Russian troops in both the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

In a late-night speech, he also stated that Ukraine required advanced anti-missile defence systems right away, and that there was no reason for partner countries to delay delivery. According to him, some Russian rockets are avoiding defences and causing casualties.

Ukraine said its soldiers were still attempting to evacuate inhabitants from Sievierodonetsk after Russia demolished the city’s sole bridge, the latest chapter in a weeks-long fight for control of the Donbas area.

‘As before, the greatest fights take place in Sievierodonetsk and other adjacent towns and localities. Unfortunately, the losses are painful,’ Zelenskiy stated.

‘But we must remain strong – and staying strong is vital in Donbas. The more the enemy’s casualties there, the less strength it will have to prosecute its aggression,’ he stated.