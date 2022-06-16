A ‘noodle crisis’ around the world follows the Russia-Ukraine war!

Noodles are a popular comfort meal, and if you can’t live without them, we have some terrible news for you. The price of this popular food item is rising over the world. Wheat, electricity, and transportation prices are all rising. Ukraine’s civil conflict is escalating the situation. Due to previous droughts, floods, and the current Ukraine-Russia conflict, China has reported a 30% increase in wheat prices. According to the Guardian, the country, which is the world’s top eater of noodles, is seeing the fastest food inflation in two years.

Wheat prices have already risen significantly as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and supply chain snarl-ups throughout the world. However, because of the situation in Ukraine, the price has roughly quadrupled from approximately $260 per tonne in November to around $475 per tonne in mid-May this year. According to Andrew Whitelaw of Thomas Elders Markets in Australia, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wiped off 30 percent of global wheat supplies in one single swoop.

According to Mysteel, a China-based consultancy, China has already recorded a 10% increase in refined flour costs since the beginning of this year. Prices, according to the corporation, might potentially climb more. This has increased South Korea’s and Japan’s already growing prices. South Korea, the world’s largest per capita eater of instant noodles, has seen wheat import costs soar by over $400 per tonne, the most in 13 years. The scarcity of buckwheat, which is used to produce soba noodles in Japan, is generating anxiety.

According to the Guardian, Indonesia is also worried about ‘possible noodle shock’. The matter was also discussed by the country’s economic minister during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Dr. Medo Pourander, a supply chain specialist at the University of Melbourne, predicts that prices will continue to vary for some time because the Ukraine war shows no signs of abating.