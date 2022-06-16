Air India launches Muscat-Kannur service

Kannur: Air India will launch a new service connecting Kerala and Oman. The air carrier will operate three flights a week connecting Kannur in Kerala and Muscat in Oman from June 21.

Services will be on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight will leave Kannur at 10.20 pm and reach Muscat at 12.20 am local time. The flight will leave Muscat at 4.30 pm and reach Kannur at 9.30 pm.

At present, Air India Express and Go First are operating flights service in the Kannur- Muscat route.