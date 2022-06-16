Australia has a lot of ground to make up in terms of climate change, says foreign minister

Penny Wong, Australia’s new foreign minister, said on Thursday that her visit to the Solomon Islands this week, as well as trips to other countries in the region, were motivated by her belief that Australia needed to make up ground on climate change.

‘Many countries in the region have been concerned about Australia’s previous position on climate,’ she said following a meeting in Wellington with her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. Late last month, Wong was appointed Foreign Minister.

‘Part of the reason I wanted to engage so early is that I believe we have some ground to make up, and we want to demonstrate that we bring stronger and more ambitious climate commitments because we actually believe it matters.’

According to a joint statement issued following the meeting, the twor Foreign ministers emphasised the importance of consultation on new security measures in the region, at a time when allies are concerned about the impact of a security pact between Pacific island nations and China.

Mahuta stated that the two countries’ partnership in supporting the Pacific would include joint practical action on issues such as climate change.

The ministers also stated that they were looking forward to discussions on regional security among Pacific Island Forum members in Fiji next month.

‘We discussed cooperation and engagement in the Pacific region, particularly the importance of working together to support Pacific partners facing a complex and growing array of challenges, including the effects of climate change and an increasingly contested strategic environment,’ Mahuta said.