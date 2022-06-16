Authority issues updated travel procedures in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) in Saudi Arabia has announced updated travel procedure for Saudi Arabian citizens. The new travel guidelines will be for Saudi citizens travelling to Bahrain from Saudi Arabia through the King Fahd Causeway.

According to the new guidelines, all adult Saudi citizens to Bahrain by crossing the causeway, must have taken three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine (two doses and a booster dose). The duration of the requirement to take the booster dose (third dose) for adults has been modified to be 8 months instead of 3 months after receiving the second dose.

People under the age of 16, must have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Children under the age of 12 must submit a health insurance policy against coronavirus. The age will be calculated by the Hijri date. KFCA indicated that the insurance company (Tawuniya) is the currently approved entity according to the Health Insurance Council (CCHI).