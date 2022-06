A woman passenger arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was arrested by Hyderabad Customs officials, who seized gold weighing over 1 kg and valued at over Rs 86 lakh.

They stated that the gold was concealed in paste form inside the rectum, groin area, and socks of the shoe, wrapped in a black plastic covering, and was detected and seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs. Officials stated that an investigation is ongoing.