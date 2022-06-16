Is  male contraceptive pills lower sperm count: Know what new study says

A research paper presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Atlanta, Georgia claimed that male Contraceptive Pills will reduce testosterone levels without causing side effects. Two male contraceptives pills- DMAU and 11 beta-MNTDC- found effectively lower testosterone levels without causing side effects. The study was led by Tom, a lead researcher at the UNICE Kennedy Shriver National Institute on the Contraceptive Development Program at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Drugs called DMAU and 11Beta-MNTDC are part of a class of drugs known as progestogenic androgens. These drugs suppress testosterone. This reduces the number of sperm.

Also Read; Follow these ‘Vastu tips’ to have a beautiful love life

Lowering testosterone levels usually leads to side effects, but most of the men in the study were willing to continue using the drug. The researcher said that the development of male contraception will improve reproductive options for both men and women, reduce the risk of unintended pregnancies, have a greater impact on public health, and allow men to play a more active role in family planning.

96 men participated in the study. At each trial, the men were asked to take two or four pills a day. This routine followed for 28 days. Seven days after taking the drug, testosterone levels were found to be lower than normal.