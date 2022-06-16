Health & FitnessLife Style

Is  male contraceptive pills lower sperm count: Know what new study says

Jun 16, 2022, 10:22 pm IST

A research paper presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Atlanta, Georgia  claimed that male Contraceptive Pills  will reduce testosterone levels without causing side effects. Two male contraceptives pills- DMAU and 11 beta-MNTDC-  found effectively lower testosterone levels without causing side effects.  The study was led by Tom, a lead researcher at the UNICE Kennedy Shriver National Institute on the Contraceptive Development Program at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Drugs called DMAU and 11Beta-MNTDC are part of a class of drugs known as progestogenic androgens. These drugs suppress testosterone. This reduces the number of sperm.

Also Read; Follow these ‘Vastu tips’ to have a beautiful love life 

Lowering testosterone levels usually leads to side effects, but most of the men in the study were willing to continue using the drug. The researcher said that the  development of male contraception will improve reproductive options for both men and women, reduce the risk of unintended pregnancies, have a greater impact on public health, and allow men to play a more active role in family planning.

96 men participated in the study. At each trial, the men were asked to take two or four pills a day. This routine  followed for 28 days. Seven days after taking the drug, testosterone levels were found to be lower than normal.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 16, 2022, 10:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button