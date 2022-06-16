Khwaja Yunus custodial death case; Special public prosecutor appointed after 4 years

In the alleged custodial death case of Khwaja Yunus in Mumbai in 2003, the Maharashtra government appointed a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) after four years. In the case, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat has been appointed, who has recently been managing a number of political issues for the state of Maharashtra.

Yunus was one of the suspects arrested by police in the Ghatkopar blast case in December 2002. Four police officers are currently on trial for murder and evidence destruction in the case. Gharat attended the hearing on Wednesday, requesting more time to fully understand the case after being notified of his appointment on June 14. His request was granted by the court, and he was given time to prepare.

Sachin Waze, a former police officer, and three constables, Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai, and Rajaram Nikam, are currently on trial. However, the prosecution had filed an application under section 319 of the criminal procedure law, which was represented by special public prosecutor Dheeraj Mirajkar. This section explains how a trial court can proceed against other people who appear to be guilty of an offence.