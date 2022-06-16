Leaders from Germany, France and Italy have arrived in Kyiv to offer support

As French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi began a joint visit to show support for Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion, many air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv.

After travelling together overnight in a train intended to transport high-profile visitors to Ukraine, the three landed in Kiev early on Thursday.

‘It’s a critical juncture. We’re sending a message of solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people, encouraging them to talk about the present and the future, because the coming weeks, as we all know, will be extremely challenging,’ as they approached, Macron remarked.

The three men are hoping to overcome criticism in Ukraine over their approach to the war with this visit, which has taken weeks to plan.

“We’re here, we’re focused, and we’ll accompany President Zelenskiy to a conflict zone where killings have taken place,” Macron said.

According to BFM TV, the leaders are on their way to Irpin, where Ukraine claims Russia perpetrated mass atrocities. The charges are false, according to Russia.