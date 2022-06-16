Moderate intensity earthquake hits Arabian Gulf

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Arabian Gulf. As per the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University, the epicenter of the earthquake was 197 km away from Khasab at a depth of 10 km.

Yesterday also an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported in the Arabian Gulf. The epicenter of the earthquake was 211 211 km away from Khasab at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Authority issues updated travel procedures in Saudi Arabia

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE confirmed that the tremors were felt by UAE residents . The NCM recorded the 4.3-magnitude earthquake in south Iran at 3.50pm. Earlier today, residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors.