Mumbai police meets Ulamas, urge not to participate in Prophet row protests after prayers on Friday

Senior Mumbai police officers met with Ulamas (Muslim scholars recognised for their knowledge in Islamic sacred law and theology) and asked them not to take part in a protest planned for Friday against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Last week, violence erupted in many regions of the country following Friday prayers protests. Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chairman and grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, announced a large agitation in Mumbai on June 17 (after Friday prayers) in response to Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet.

Ulamas were received at Bilal masjid in Nagpada by Additional Commissioners of Police Dilip Sawant (south region), Dnyanesh Chavan (central region), and DCP zone 3 Yogesh Gupta. Maulana Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf (Moin Miya) said after the meeting that they had agreed not to participate in the protest with the police.

‘We have seen in the past that protests turned violent. Hence, we will refrain from participating in any such protest. We will urge Prakash Ambedkar to call off the protest. He has always supported the Muslim community. We have asked people to take legal action against Nupur Sharma like filing a police complaint,’ said Moin Miya.