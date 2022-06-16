Murder accused finally caught in Odisha after 24 years on the run: Police

Police said on Thursday that a 42-year-old man wanted in many criminal cases, including two murders, was finally caught in his home village in Odisha’s Ganjam district after living on the run for nearly two decades.

Sankar Biswal was arrested on Tuesday during one of his visits to meet his family in Tulasipur village in the Khallikote Police Station region, according to Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai, who added that he was working as a daily wage labourer in Kerala.

Mr Rai said he is charged with at least 13 cases, including two murders in 1998, ten attempted murders, and one theft case. Attempts to arrest him had been made earlier, and he always succeeded to escape the police. A team was also sent to Kerala to arrest him, but they were unable, according to the SP.

Biswal worked as a daily wage labourer in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, and Kerala during his 24 years on the run, according to Khallikote Inspector in-charge Jagannath Mallick. Biswal is married and the father of three children, according to Biswal, who visited his village. ‘We will verify his criminal records in other police stations as well,’ Mr Mallick added.