Sexual assault; Indian-origin doctor jailed in Scotland

A Scottish court sentenced an Indian-origin doctor to four years in prison on Wednesday after jurors found him guilty of serious sexual assault on a woman over three years ago.

Manesh Gill, 39, was found guilty in the High Court of Edinburgh last month and punished in the same court this week for ‘horrific behaviour,’ according to Scottish police. The married general practitioner (GP) claimed to be ‘Mike’ on the online dating app Tinder and arranged a meeting with the victim at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018, according to the court.

‘The conviction and sentencing of Gill sends a clear message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will be brought to justice,’ said Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit. ‘Gill must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour. The victim has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling her story and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure,’ Wilson said.

‘We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse, we have specially trained officers and work with partners to provide support to victims. I would encourage anyone to report sexual abuse in any form, as all reports will be thoroughly investigated,’ he added.