UK condemns court decision to halt Rwandan deportation, will not withdraw from the convention

Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court that enforces it overstepped its powers by preventing asylum seekers from being deported to Rwanda, said deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Thursday.

The government’s attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda was thwarted on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued injunctions, cancelling the flight.

Raab, who is also Britain’s justice secretary, slammed the Strasbourg-based court for effectively blocking the flight as part of a policy aimed at reducing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from France.

Raab said the flights would go ahead despite criticism from the UN, Church of England leaders, and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as ‘appalling,’ according to media reports.

‘Our plans include remaining within the European Convention. It is also critical that the Strasbourg Court reflects on and adheres to its mandate as part of the convention ‘He stated on BBC television.

‘For many years, the Strasbourg court has stated that there is no binding power of injunction. Later, they stated, ‘Well, actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.’ It is not based on the Convention ‘Raab stated to Sky News.