Amid nationwide protests, Union ministers express gratitude to PM Modi for Agnipath scheme.

While massive protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme have rocked at least eight states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the military recruitment scheme. According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the recruitment process will begin soon.

While thanking the Prime Minister, Amit Shah stated on Twitter that the pandemic had delayed the army’s recruitment process, therefore the Prime Minister gave a two-year concession.

‘A large number of youth will be benefited by this decision and through Agneepath scheme, they will move forward in the direction of service to the country and their bright future. Thank you Modi ji,’ the Home minister said.

Nirmala Sitharam, the Finance Minister, praised the PM for the Agnipath scheme. ‘This decision will help our youth who had lost out on opportunities to serve the nation due to the pandemic. Grateful for this timely and caring decision PM…,’ she said.