BCCI announces Indian team for T-20 International series against Ireland

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)in India, announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming 2-match twenty-20 International series against Ireland. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain.

The 2- match T20I series will start on June 26. The first match of the series will be played on June 26 at Malahide, while the second and the final match will be held on June 28.

India last toured Ireland in 2018 for a two-match T20I series and clinched the trophy 2-0. Currently, the Indian team is playing five-match T20I series at home against South Africa.

Earlier the Ireland Cricket Board announced 14-player squad for the series. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team.

Ireland Men’s T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.