BR Chopra’s 25,000-sq ft family bungalow in Mumbai sold for Rs 183 crore

The Mumbai mansion of film producer and director BR Chopra has been sold for an astounding Rs 183 crore. BR Chopra passed away in 2008 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The director was renowned for turning oddball tales underlining socially significant topics into immortal masterpieces. Dhool Ka Phool (1959), Waqt (1965), Naya Daur (1957), Kanoon (1958), Humraz (1967), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980), and Nikah (1982) are few of his movies.

According to reports, BR Chopra’s bungalow has a floor space of 25,000 square feet. The bungalow has been bought by K Raheja Corp for Rs 182.76 crore and the company paid a stamp duty of Rs 11 crore for the registration. The daughter-in-law of BR Chopra, Renu Chopra sold the property to K Raheja Corp.

Baldev Raj Chopra, who was born on April 22, 1914, in Punjab, was first interested in movies while working as a cinema journalist. He relocated to Delhi and subsequently Mumbai following the partition. He started off by penning movie critiques for the Cine Herald Journal.

He made his debut movie, Karwat, in 1949, which unfortunately turned out to be a flop. He tried his luck once more in 1951 as the producer and director of the box office smash Afsana. He founded his own production company, BR Films, in 1955. Naya Daur, his debut film for this production company, was a huge hit.