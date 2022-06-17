Britain approves WikiLeaks’ founderJulian Assange’s extradition to the United States

The extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges was approved by British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday, bringing his long-running legal saga to a close.

Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including espionage, in connection with Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, which Washington claimed endangered lives.

His supporters argue that he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

Stella Assange, his wife, said Assange would file an appeal after the Home Office approved his extradition.

‘In this case, the UK courts have not found that extraditing Mr Assange would be oppressive, unjust, or an abuse of process,’ the Home Office said in a statement.

‘Nor have they determined that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and freedom of expression, and that he will be treated appropriately in the United States, including in terms of his health.’

Initially, a British judge ruled that Assange should not be deported, citing his mental health as evidence that he would commit suicide if convicted and imprisoned in a maximum-security prison.