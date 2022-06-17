China blocks US-India proposal to sanction Pakistan based terrorist

New York: China has blocked a joint proposal put forward by the US and India to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Abdul Rehman Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Hafiz Saeed is a ‘global terrorist’ designated by the UN.

The US and India had proposed to designate Makki under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

China had earlier blocked the decision to blacklist Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. China is a permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). China has a veto power in the UNSC.

Abdul Rehman Makki is a member of the governing body of Jaish-e-Mohammed. He is also a member of JuD’s central and proselytizing team. He is is also a designed terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in India. In April 2021, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had sentenced nine-year imprisonment to Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Samiullah, and Umar Bahadur and a six-month jail term for Abdul Rehman Makki in a terror-funding case. However, months later in November, six members of the JuD including Makki were acquitted by the Lahore High Court, which put aside the trial court’s conviction.