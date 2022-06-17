Civil Supplies, Police seizes 2,815 kg ration rice smuggled from Tamil Nadu from DYFI leader’s house

Palakkad: 2,815 kg of ration rice smuggled from Tamil Nadu has been seized from a shed adjoining the house of DYFI local leader. Walayar dam native and former zonal president of DYFI unit Walayar, A Shameer (33) and his father were hoarding the rice sacks.

The rice stored in 56 sacks was found during a raid conducted by the Civil Supplies Department and the police following a tip-off. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Walayar SI R Rajesh and Taluk Supply Officer J S Gokuldas. The officials informed that they have been smuggling rice for over 10 years. They also informed that the inspection report will be handed over to the collector for further measures against them.

The ration rice smuggled from Tamil Nadu is stored in godown and later resold by changing the packaging. The rice is taken to a mill in Kanjikode where it is polished and sold in different packets after being renamed. Senior CPOs M Sreejith, P C Shiny, Rationing Inspectors S Ranjith and R Bilal were also present during the raid.