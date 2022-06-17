Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged again in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,200, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775, higher by Rs 20. In the last two days, price of yellow metal edged higher by Rs 480.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs 50,934 per 10 gram, lower by 0.10% or Rs 52. Silver futures dropped close to 0.21% or Rs 128 at Rs 61,399 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold dropped by 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce. US gold futures dipped by 0.2 to $1,846.90. Gold prices have fallen about 1.5% in this week Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.6% to $21.79 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.5% to $945.50 and palladium rose by 0.8% to $1,893.87.