Coolpad launches new 5G smartphone named ‘Coolpad Cool 20s 5G’: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese telecommunications equipment company, Coolpad launched its latest 5G smartphone named ‘Coolpad Cool 20s 5G’ in China. The phone is available for pre-orders in China for a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500 and will go on sale from June 17. It packs 128GB of onboard storage and offers 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. It is offered in Azure Blue, Firefly Black Moon, and Shadow White colours.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 11-based CoolOS 20. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and a pixel density of 401 PPI.

The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup. It is equipped with 8-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.