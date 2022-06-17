Four metro stations in Delhi closed gates for one hour.

Officials stated that after receiving the information from the Delhi police, all entry gates of two Delhi Metro train stations—Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate—as well as two gates of Dhansa station and one gate of the ITO station—were closed for more than an hour on Friday.

‘We closed the gates following instructions from the Delhi police. But most of the gates were reopened after an hour,’ said a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official (DMRC).

The move came amid ongoing protests in several parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers into the armed forces, as well as fears of protests after Friday prayers over two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons’ controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

On Friday, student groups protested the Agnipath scheme in Delhi’s ITO area. Last Friday, protests took out in the Jama Masjid area in reaction to the controversial remarks made regarding Prophet Mohammed.