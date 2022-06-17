Gulf Air announces new flight services

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced new international services. The air carrier announced that it will operate commercial passenger flight services to Milan in Italy.

The airline also launched direct flight services to Rome in Italy. It will operate two flights per week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with economy and business class cabins for the services to Rome and Milan.

Earlier the airline had launched direct flights to Nice in France. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus 321neo aircraft for the service.

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.