Huawei launches new smartphone: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei launched its new smartphone named ‘Huawei Enjoy 50’ in China. The new smartphone comes in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100), 8GB RAM + 128GB variant comes at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700). The handset comes in three colours — Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710A and runs on the Harmony OS 2.0. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600) with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.

It features dual-rear camera setup and a 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video camera. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio jack.