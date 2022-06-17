Hyundai launches updated 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: South Korean automobile giant, Hyundai launched its updated 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India. The compact Sport utility Vehicle (SUV) is the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink Connect.

The new compact SUV is priced at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in 6 variants – E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). It is available in 6single tone colours and one dual tone colour. Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Phantom Black, and Polar White, are all available only in single tone options, with Fiery red being available as a single tone as well as a dual tone option, which gets a black roof. The dual tone option costs an additional Rs 15,000.

The new model is available with 3 engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual (1.2 petrol), 6-speed manual (1.5 diesel), 6-speed iMT (1.0 Turbo) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (1.0 Turbo). Venue also gets drive mode select and the drivers can choose between 3 modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.