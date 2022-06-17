Indonesian Open Super 1000: HS Prannoy enters quarterfinals

Jakarta: in badminton, India’s ace player HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesian Open Badminton Tournament. Prannoy defeated Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong by ‘21-11, 21-18’. Earlier, Prannoy defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in the opening match.

In women’s doubles, Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy was defeated by China’s top seed Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan by ‘21-16,21-13’. In Men’s doubles, pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will take on China’s unseeded Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

India’s top shuttlers P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth exited in the first round.