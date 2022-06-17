Know all about male fertility

Our society still has a taboo attached to male fertility. Only female infertility is often discussed and highlighted when it comes to starting a family. But discussing male fertility is a must. The sexual health of men is as important as women.

Here are everything about male fertility and sperm count that must be understood so one can prevent sexual disorders.

According to a report in Mayo Clinic, 1 out of every 7 couples faces infertility. Infertility can be caused in men due to various reasons and one of which is majorly low sperm count. Low sperm count in men has many reasons like illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems, lifestyle choices and other factors. All these factors can affect the production of sperms in males.

Sometimes, men also suffer blockage due to which the efflux of semen is not possible. This condition is known as Ejaculatory duct obstruction. Another one is ‘Azoospermia’. This is a rare condition In this condition, no sperms are found in the semen.

Semen discharges millions of sperms in a single ejaculation. The most common number is between 15 million to 20 million. If the number is too low, then the chances of fertilization decrease.

Ways to improve fertility in men:

Balance diet: Diet has an important role in maintaining our health and immunity. To improve fertility one must follow a healthy and balanced diet.

Foods rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin D and zinc must be included in the diet. These are important to increase fertility.

Regular exercise: Exercising is one of the proven ways to improve overall health including fertility. It is believed that by exercising daily, you can witness a boost in testosterone levels which will further help in improving fertility.

Quit smoking and alcohol: Over consumption of alcohol and tobacco can lead to fertility issues. Heavy drinking is said to lower testosterone levels and shrink the testes which can cause impotency in males.