According to Maxar, a US satellite imagery business, Russian-flagged ships have been transporting grain harvested in Ukraine last season to Syria.

According to Maxar, two Russian-flagged bulk carrier ships were docked in the Russian-controlled Crimean port of Sevastopol in May and loaded with grain.

Maxar satellites captured photographs of the identical ships landed in Syria a few days later, with their hatches open and semi-trucks lined up ready to transport the grain away, according to Maxar. Syria and Russia are close friends.

Another image from June, according to the firm, showed a separate ship loading grain in Sevastopol.

Since the Russian invasion began in late February, Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories controlled by Russian forces. Because Russia and Ukraine account for around 29% of world wheat exports, the war threatens to generate major food shortages.

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters, and Western nations have accused Russia of putting the world on the verge of famine by closing Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Russia has stolen roughly 600,000 tonnes of grain from seized territory and exported some of it, according to the deputy chairman of Ukraine’s agriculture producers organisation, UAC, on June 8.

Russia describes its intervention in Ukraine as a ‘special military operation,’ with the goal of disarming and ‘denazifying’ its neighbour. This, according to the West and Ukraine, is an excuse for unjustified aggression.