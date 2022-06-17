Nagpur lawyer accuses ED of tampering chargesheet in money laundering case.

Advocate Satish Uke of Nagpur, who is an accused in a money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has filed an application in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that the agency has defrauded the court by attempting to manipulate certain statements in the prosecution complaint or chargesheet.

The ED had arrested Uke and his brother earlier this year, and the agency had filed a prosecution complaint against them. The court took notice of the prosecution complaint filed against Uke and his older brother Pradeep in the matter on June 9 and issued a process against the brothers.

‘Prima-facie indicates how the proceeds of crime were placed, layered and integrated by way of acquisition of immovable properties by Uke and his brother,’ special judge MG Deshpande said while taking cognizance of the chargesheet.