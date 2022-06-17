Several raids in Delhi linked to jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

Officials said today that the Enforcement Directorate is raiding multiple locations across the national capital region in connection with a money laundering investigation involving Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates. Officials from the federal investigation agency are conducting searches at at least ten residential and business locations.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is currently being held in judicial custody. Similar raids were conducted against Satyendar Jain’s family and others after his arrest, and the probe agency seized ‘unexplained’ cash worth 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins.

The agency under the PMLA is investigating Satyendar Jain, a minister without portfolio in Arvind Kejriwal’s government, on charges of alleged hawala dealings.