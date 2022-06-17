Supreme Court dismisses release pleas of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Madras High Court has dismissed S Nalini and RP Ravichandran’s pleas for early release in connection with the death of Rajiv Gandhi. In an order similar to the Supreme Court’s in the case of AG Perarivalan, the Madras High Court stated that it cannot order the release of Nalini and Ravichandran.

According to the HC, the Supreme Court used its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to order Perarivalan’s release. While dismissing the petition, the court advised the petitioners, Nalini and Ravichandran, to take their case to the Supreme Court.

AG Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released earlier this month in a landmark decision by the Supreme Court. This has given the other six convicts in the case, who have been serving more than 30 years in prison, renewed hope.