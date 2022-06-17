TV Anchor forced to sell food on street amid deep economic crisis in Afghanistan; Pics go viral

Since Taliban takeover, the economic situation in Afghanistan has continued to deteriorate. The loss of international aid, rising costs and high rate of unemployment have led to what the World Bank has called a ‘dire’ situation. Many such instances have been brought to light through social media, and similar one has gone viral in the recent days.

Journalist Nilofar Ayoubi has recently shared a post, that shows how many talented professionals in the country have been pushed into poverty. Ayoubi shared the photo of Musa Mohammadi, an Afghan journalist. A part of the media sector for years, he has now been selling street food to make ends meet. ‘A lifetime Work and struggles as a Journalist ends up like this for the Talented young generation of Afghanistan. It is a damned History repeating itself every few years for Us’, Ayoubi wrote.

Kabir Haqmal, Ex-Programs Director and Spokesperson of Afghanistan’s National Security Council also shared Mohammadi’s story and slammed the Taliban for the economic hardships that the country is undergoing.

After Mohammadi’s story going viral on the internet, grabbing attention of people, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television, tweeted that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department. ‘Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals’, Wasiq’s arabic tweet read upon translation.

Since the Taliban took over the country last August, Afghanistan has been experiencing a humanitarian and economic crisis. The Taliban forces have also cracked down on media outlets, with several journalists, especially women losing their jobs in the last few months. According to the World Bank, the country’s economy is expected to contract further in 2022, with real Gross Domestic Product per capita falling about 30 percent between end-2020 and end-2022.

Since the fall of the democratic government, international aid has been frozen by many organisations, worsening the situation. The Taliban, who have not received official recognition from any country, have brought back many of the harsh laws they enacted during their previous rule from 1996-2001. Many of these laws impose harsh restrictions on women. The disappearance of women from many sectors of the economy has also factored in the exacerbation of the financial crisis.